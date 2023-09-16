"Children who witness domestic abuse become very damaged," warns Sheffield judge

The warning was issued to a 22-year-old man who assaulted his partner, while their two young children were present.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man who assaulted his partner while their two young children were present has appeared in court.

In the hours leading up to the incident on March 5, 2023, Ben Barrett ‘had been out drinking’ while his partner - the complainant - was at home with their two children, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Perhaps the most aggravating factor is that it occurred while the two children were present,” prosecuting barrister, Laura Marshall, said.

Judge Sarah Wright told Barrett: “You put your children at risk by your actions, because children who witness domestic violence become very damaged indeed.”

Judge Sarah Wright told Barrett: “You put your children at risk by your actions, because children who witness domestic violence become very damaged indeed.”

Describing the circumstances of the assault, Ms Marshall, prosecuting, added: “A horrible argument took place because the defendant came home in drink. The complainant removed her engagement ring and threw it at the defendant. He then grabbed her on the arm causing the bruising that can be seen in photographs.”

Following the assault, the complainant ‘fled’ to her mother’s house, Ms Marshall said, adding that Barrett then began sending her a series of ‘threatening’ messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were then a number of phone calls which caused her further distress,” Ms Marshall told the court.

Read More The 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals, new police figures show

The court was told that Barrett was remanded into custody following the incident and has spent the last six months behind bars, which is his first experience of prison, because he previously held a clean criminal record.

Ms Marshall told the court that following the incident, the complainant ‘withdrew’ her support for Barrett’s prosecution, and consequently, she had not provided a victim personal statement to the court.

Barrett, of Albert Street, Cudworth, Barnsley,pleaded guilty to offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Barradell, defending, suggested Judge Wright was in a position to step back from sending Barrett to prison.

Read More Salvation Army Citadel owner gives up on Sheffield redevelopment after 16 years

Explaining his reasoning, Mr Barradell continued: “Because of the time served on remand, because of his age, his lack of previous convictions, the court can accede and follow the recommendations in the [pre-sentence] report.”

“He’s remorseful. He told that to the author of the pre-sentence report. Indeed, he told that to the officers at the police station.”

Mr Barradell said Barrett had also used the time spent in custody effectively, completing courses in first aid and health and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a young man who’s learned a lesson. He knows he needs to watch the drinking, he knows he needs to curb the anger management issues, and if he doesn’t, what the consequences will be,” Mr Barradell added.

Passing sentence, Judge Wright told Barrett: “While your young children were present, you assaulted her by grabbing her arm. She had to flee the home, and you then sent her threatening messages.”

Judge Wright sentenced Barrett to a two-year community order, as part of which, he will need to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and the building better relationships programme.