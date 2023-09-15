The figures revealing the worst streets for reports of arson and criminal damage have just been released.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in July 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Criminal damage and arson The 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists in July 2023

On or near Edmund Avenue, Bradway: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in July 2023 The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Edmund Avenue, Bradway, with 4

On or near Dugdale Road, Parson Cross: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in July 2023 The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Dugdale Road, Parson Cross, with 4