The 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals, new police figures show

The figures revealing the worst streets for reports of arson and criminal damage have just been released.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in July 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists in July 2023

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Edmund Avenue, Bradway, with 4

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Dugdale Road, Parson Cross, with 4

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Crowder Close, Longley, with 4

