Police were called on Sunday, September 10, to reports a woman had been sexually assaulted

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to a street in Sheffield.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to the Housley Lane area of Chapeltown, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 10. File photo

South Yorkshire Police said it was called on Sunday, September 10, just after 2pm to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Housley Lane, Chapeltown.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact South Yorskhire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 495 of September 10.