Housley Lane Chapeltown: Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of rape after police called to Sheffield street
Police were called on Sunday, September 10, to reports a woman had been sexually assaulted
South Yorkshire Police said it was called on Sunday, September 10, just after 2pm to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Housley Lane, Chapeltown.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact South Yorskhire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 495 of September 10.
Residents in the area had reported seeing a cordon in place and a large police presence in the area on Sunday.