News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'

Housley Lane Chapeltown: Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of rape after police called to Sheffield street

Police were called on Sunday, September 10, to reports a woman had been sexually assaulted

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to a street in Sheffield.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to the Housley Lane area of Chapeltown, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 10. File photoA 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to the Housley Lane area of Chapeltown, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 10. File photo
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to the Housley Lane area of Chapeltown, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 10. File photo

South Yorkshire Police said it was called on Sunday, September 10, just after 2pm to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Housley Lane, Chapeltown.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact South Yorskhire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 495 of September 10.

Residents in the area had reported seeing a cordon in place and a large police presence in the area on Sunday.

Related topics:SheffieldRapePoliceSouth Yorkshire Police