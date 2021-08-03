Child porn pervert caught with over 300 indecent images of youngsters appears in court in Sheffield

Sheffield Crown Court heard yesterday how David Graham, aged 35, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, was visited by police at his home after he had been suspected of having indecent images of children on electronic devices.

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, said: “There was a warrant executed by South Yorkshire Police on December 3, 2019, and this warrant was executed at this defendant’s home address.”

A USB stick and a laptop computer were seized, according to Ms Zafar, and 219 category A images, 73 category B images and 16 category C images were found, with category A being the most serious.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how police caught a pervert with over 300 indecent images of children after they raided his home.

Ms Zafar said the defendant stated there had been no passion in a relationship he was in at the time and he had started looking at general pornography and had “gone down the rabbit hole”.

Graham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children between November, 2015, and January, 2019, relating to the three different categories.

Andrew Swaby, defending, said: “This is a young man who takes responsibility for his offending. The offending has taken place at a low point in his life. He has effectively drifted into looking at this material while looking at other sites.”

Graham, who is ashamed and remorseful, has had to resign from his job and is aware his offending will have far-reaching consequences for his prospects, according to Mr Swaby.

Mr Swaby added: “He has lost his employment and the shame and embarrassment will be a major hurdle for him to negotiate.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Graham to a three-year community order with a sex-offender treatment programmer and rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.