The emergency services were called to Chesterfield Road, Heeley, on Monday, August 8, at 4.51am following reports of concern for a man’s safety.
The road was closed, as police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene.
It is understood the man came down shortly before 6pm, and police confirmed at 6.30pm that he was down safely and the road was being reopened.
The man could be seen from beyond the cordon standing on the roof of the building, near B&M Bargains, at the junction with Little London Road, and Heeley Retail Park, and at one stage standing on top of the chimney.
Police said on Monday evening: “The man has now been brought down safely and the road is fully open. He has been arrested on suspicion of harassment, threats to kill, affray and criminal damage and remains in police custody.”