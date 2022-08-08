South Yorkshire Police were reportedly sent out to an incident at Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road, Heeley earlier today (Monday, August 8).

The force has been asked to provide more information on the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said that due to having no access to Valley Road, it was having to divert some of its bus services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were reportedly sent out to an incident at Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road, Heeley earlier today (Monday, August 8). Picture: Google

The spokesperson said they are diverting their 20 service ‘from city like a 18 service to Warminster Road and resume route in both directions’.

In addition, its 24 service from London Road will divert like a 75/76 route to Woodseats and resume normal route in both directions.