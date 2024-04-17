Charlton Brook, Chapeltown: Man seen exposing himself and performing lewd act near to Sheffield beauty spot
Police investigating an outraging public decency offence in Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
The incident took place at around 12.20pm on Thursday, March 21, 2023, when it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself and committed a lewd act near Charlton Brook in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield.
Releasing details of the investigation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 9ins tall, of larger build with short dark blond hair.
“He is believed to have been wearing a turquoise blue Nike jumper with matching jogging bottoms.
“Do you know this man?”
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their live chat, our online reporting systems or by calling 101.
You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Please quote incident number 424 of March 21, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org