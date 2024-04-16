Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a woman suffered injuries during an alleged robbery carried out in a Sheffield underpass.

The robbery is said to have taken place at around midday on Monday, April 8, 2024 in an underpass in the Woodhouse area of the city.

Police are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image as he may be able to assist with the robbery investigation

Launching an appeal for information today (Tuesday, April 16, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 46-year-old woman had her handbag stolen and suffered injuries when she walked through an underpass in Woodhouse, Sheffield.

“It is believed that an unknown man on a bike rode into her, before snatching her bag containing an amount of cash and other items and fleeing.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

“The man is white, approximately 20 years old, of a pale complexion and scrawny build, with sunken cheeks and eye sockets.

“He has no obvious facial hair.

“Do you recognise the man?”

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their website or by calling the force on 101.

You can submit information to police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Please quote incident number 340 of April 8, 2024 when you get in touch.

