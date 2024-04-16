Woodhouse: Woman injured after robber rides bike into her and steals bag in Sheffield underpass
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating after a woman suffered injuries during an alleged robbery carried out in a Sheffield underpass.
The robbery is said to have taken place at around midday on Monday, April 8, 2024 in an underpass in the Woodhouse area of the city.
Launching an appeal for information today (Tuesday, April 16, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 46-year-old woman had her handbag stolen and suffered injuries when she walked through an underpass in Woodhouse, Sheffield.
“It is believed that an unknown man on a bike rode into her, before snatching her bag containing an amount of cash and other items and fleeing.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to identify the man depicted in this e-fit image as he may be able to assist with the investigation.
“The man is white, approximately 20 years old, of a pale complexion and scrawny build, with sunken cheeks and eye sockets.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
“He has no obvious facial hair.
“Do you recognise the man?”
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their website or by calling the force on 101.
You can submit information to police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Please quote incident number 340 of April 8, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.