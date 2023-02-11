This is the man police believe was responsible for a sex attack on a teenage girl in Sheffield whom he attempted to engage in conversation first by offering her a free bottle of Prime.

Police officers have worked with the young victim, who ran away from her attacker’s clutches to raise the alarm, and this E-fit has now been produced.

At around 8am on Wednesday, February 8, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while she walked through woodland near to the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook in Chapeltown.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was walking to school at the time.

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a sex attack on a 13-year-old girl as she walked to school. He tried to engage the youngster in conversation first by offering her a free bottle of the sought-after Prime drink

Before the girl was attacked, the paedophile responsible tried to engage her in conversation first by offering her a free bottle of the sought after Prime drink.

Investigating officer Wendy Howe, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We continue to work with the victim and her family to identify the person responsible for this serious offence. We know that the incident has caused concern locally and would ask anyone with information about this matter to come forward, especially if you recognise the individual pictured.

“As I’m sure you will understand, this type of offence is highly traumatic and sometimes this means we get new information and new lines of enquiry as the victim is able to process what has happened.

“In our earlier appeals, we advised that this assault happened near Mount Pleasant Close, but we now believe that the girl was assaulted a little further off the main streets, in the wooded area close to the Chambers estate and Charlton Brook.

“I’d urge any residents living in the area to consider whether they heard or saw anything suspicious on Wednesday morning, or if they saw someone resembling this E-fit image.”

The victim’s mum posted online after the attack and urged people with information to come forward. She branded the sex attacker a “vile man” and a “sick person”.

“He offered her free Prime, then sexually assaulted her,” the horrified mum said.