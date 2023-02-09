A police hunt is under way after a girl was offered a free Prime drink by a man who then sexually assaulted her as she made her way to school.

The 13-year-old was walking between Mount Pleasant Close and Lound Side, Chapeltown, at around 8am yesterday when she was approached by a man who attempted to speak to her before sexually assaulting her.

The youngster’s mum said the culprit attempted to offer her daughter a free bottle of Prime. She branded him a “vile man” and a “sick person”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He offered her free Prime, then sexually assaulted her,” she said in an online post urging people to spread the word about the attacker.

A man offered a teenage girl free Prime as he attempted to talk to her before sexually assaulting the youngster in Chapeltown yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched following the sexual assault of a teenager in Sheffield.

“At around 8am yesterday morning February 8), a 13-year-old girl was walking between Mount Pleasant Close and Lound Side, Chapeltown, when she was approached by an unknown man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man attempted to speak to the girl, and then sexually assaulted her. The girl was able to run away and call for help.”

The force added: “The man is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with blue eyes and aged in his 20s. He has a moustache and was wearing a grey tracksuit style jacket or jumper and black trousers. He is also believed to have had a backpack with him. Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Inspector Alec Gibbons, for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the young victim and we are doing all we can to identify the offender.

“The young girl's courage in running away and calling for help is commendable and we are working closely with her and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had officers in the area throughout the day as we understand there will be concerns, especially as children make their way to and from school.

“We will continue patrols throughout today to provide reassurance and if anyone does have any information that can assist with our enquiries, please do get in touch.”