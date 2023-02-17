Police say they are ‘aware' of similarities between a new report of a flasher in Rotherham, and a recent sexual assault in Sheffield.

Officers are today looking into a report of indecent exposure at Upper Wortley Road, near Thorpe Hesley in Rotherham, the latest alleged incident of that nature in the area.

But they confirmed they were aware of similarities to a sexual assault allegation made in Chapeltown, Sheffield, earlier this month. Both efits have moustaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers in Rotherham and Sheffield are aware of the similarities between this series and a recent report of a sexual assault in Chapeltown, Sheffield. At this time, it is not thought that the two matters are connected but all lines of enquiry are being pursued.”

Officers are today looking into a report of indecent exposure at Upper Wortley Road, near Thorpe Hesley in Rotherham, the latest alleged incident of that nature in the area.and have issued an efit picture of a suspect

The Thorpe Hesley incident is the latest in a series of indecent exposures in Thorpe Hesley and Scholes, dating back to August 2022.

At around 4pm on Sunday January 8, officers were called to Upper Wortley Road following reports that a man was seen exposing himself. It was reported that the man, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hat, was hiding in bushes near to the road. Then on Monday February 6, at around 8.35pm, they received a further call from a resident on Upper Wortley Road reporting a man exposing himself and committing a ‘lewd act’. When he was spotted, it is understood that he fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they have issued an efit picture of a suspect they are now keen to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the South Yorkshire Police live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 702 of January 8, 2023. If you live locally and you believe you might have CCTV or video doorbell footage of this individual, you can email it to [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the email subject line. .

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.