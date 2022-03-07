Police who are investigating the incident on Derek Dooley Way in Sheffield have today have released closed circuit television footage of men who they believe can help their enquiries.

The pictures come after police revealed how a man in his 20s was walking along the busy road, part of Sheffield’s inner ring road in the city centre, when a vehicle drove into him, causing him to roll across the bonnet and fall to the floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures have been release of three men police want to find in connection with a Sheffield robbery which saw the victim run over and assaulted.

That happened on Saturday February 19 at around 9.35pm.

Police described how two men then got out of the car and began to punch the victim, before leaving the scene.

Officers say that the men returned a short time later and stole the victim’s mobile phone case containing £40 and his bank card.

The victim suffered grazes in the attack, it has been revealed

Pictures have been release of three men police want to find in connection with a Sheffield robbery which saw the victim run over and assaulted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said this afternoon: “Police believe the three men in the CCTV footage may be able to help with enquiries – do you know who they are?

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/38869/22.”

Officers had previously appealed for information about the incident last month, and a request for CCTV footage or dashcam footage was made as part of that appeal at the time.