CCTV appeal to find men as police continue to investigate Meadowhall fight in which security guard was assaulted

The incident took place at 7.10pm on April 14, when a fight is reported to have broken out in the Oasis Dining Quarter.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A Security Officer attempted to intervene and is said to have been assaulted in the process.

“We are now looking to speak to these men as we believe they could help us progress our enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise the men pictured?

“Do you recognise any of them?”

An eyewitness, who described the incident as a ‘riot,’ said ‘screaming shoppers’ fled when the violence broke out.

The witness, who was sat in The Steel Foundry pub owned by the Wetherspoons chain at the time of the incident, said they saw youths ‘battering each other,’ smashing a chair and ‘punching and kicking’ each other.

The shocked witness said ‘shoppers were running, screaming, away from the fighting’.

"It erupted into what can only be described as a Wild West bar fight. There were tables and chairs being thrown, one table was smashed over one male’s head,” the eye-witness said.

A spokesperson from Meadowhall said immediately after the incident: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority. Our team responded quickly to an isolated incident and we are supporting the police with their investigations.”