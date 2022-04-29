Picture gallery - these are the 23 most WANTED men in South Yorkshire right now

4. Ahmed Farrah

Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett are appealing to find the man pictured. Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is also known as Reggie, is wanted in connection to Mr Brissett’s murder, as the investigation progresses. If you see Farrah, please call 999. If you have any other information as to where he might be, please call either 101 or the incident room to speak to detectives directly on 01709 443507. You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 827 of 14 August 2018 when passing on information.

Photo: SYP