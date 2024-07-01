Police release CCTV image after knuckleduster and incapacitant spray reported outside Barnsley pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is reported that a man was found to be allegedly in possession of weapons outside a bar in Peel Street on April 27.
The man reportedly had a knuckle duster and an incapacitant spray on him.
Enquiries have been ongoing, and officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as being aged in his mid 30s and of slim to medium build. He is 6ft, with short, brown hair.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org