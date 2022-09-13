Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone?

Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, as of Monday September 12, and have been placed there within the last month. A crime reference number has been included in the caption to each CCTV image where appropriate, which should be quoted when contacting police.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or other numbers stated in the captions.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website or by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

1. Kelham Island Police released stills of a man they believe could hold vital information about the reported theft of a laptop on Thursday 4 August at 6.45pm, near the Wellington pub on Henry Street, Kelham Island. Officers believe the man pictured could hold information useful to the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Call 101, quoting crime number 14/140773/22.

2. Nether Edge Police investigating a suspected attempted car theft in Glen Road, Nether Edge, in July, issued ths CCTV picture on September 8. Officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries. Please quote reference 14/131657/22 when you get in touch.

3. Motorcycle appeal Police wanting to speak to this man following an alleged incident of dangerous driving on Thursday August 11 at around 3.30pm, in Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen. If you can help, you can pass information to the Firth Park, Shiregreen and Wincobank by calling and quoting incident number 668 of 26 August when you get in touch.

4. Assault investigation Devon a Cornwall Police wanted to speak to these two men as they investigated a serious assault in Torquay. They believe they may have come from or may have links to Sheffield. Contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/043843/22.