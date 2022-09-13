Caught on camera: Nine CCTV pictures of people police in Sheffield want to speak to
Police have asked for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Sheffield, or in incidents linked to the city
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Do you recognise anyone?
Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, as of Monday September 12, and have been placed there within the last month. A crime reference number has been included in the caption to each CCTV image where appropriate, which should be quoted when contacting police.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or other numbers stated in the captions.
Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website or by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/