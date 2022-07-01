Sakab Malik, from Rotherham, is wanted over an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Leicester.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 32-year-old but officers have not yet been able to track him down.

It is hoped a cash reward from Crimestoppers may tempt people into passing on information.

Malik has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and was due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court in August 2021, but he did not attend.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.

“If you think you know where Sakab Malik is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.

“As a charity that’s independent of the police, we have always kept our promise of anonymity – we’ve supported millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s.