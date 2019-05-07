Have your say

Cash and jewellery were among a haul of items stolen during a house burglary in Doncaster.

A house in Police in Station Road, Arksey, was raided between 2.15pm and 3.15pm on Friday, April 19.

Station Road, Arksey, Doncaster

CCTV footage found nearby captured a black Ford Fiesta parked up in Station Road, near to Chadwick Gardens.

Officers believe the driver and two men who got out of the vehicle could hold vital information.

Two of the men were white and one wore a grey hoodie and dark bottoms and the other wore a black baseball cap, a cream jacket and grey bottoms.

Officers also want to speak to pedestrians who were on Station Road around the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/63938/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.