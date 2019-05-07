A Sheffield drug dealer has been locked up for eight years as part of a police probe into ‘serious organised crime’ in the city.

Negus Nelson, aged 30, of Carbrook Road, Burngreave, was jailed after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

Negus Nelson

The court heard he had been ‘the subject of an extensive investigation’ as part of Operation Fortify – South Yorkshire Police dedicated operation aimed at disrupting the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

During the operation, Nelson was found to be in possession of Class A drugs, large quantities of cash and a mobile phone which had been used in the supply of drugs.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Constable Lee Bower, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to build such as strong case and get Nelson the jail time he deserves.

“Every week we are carrying out operations to disrupt organised criminality and I hope this sends a clear message to criminals that we will be relentless in disrupting their activities.”

He added: “We still need the public’s help with operations like this.

“If you have any concerns about drugs where you are living, get in touch with us.”

Nelson’s girlfriend Deiryan Dyce, 25, of Ellesmere Road, Pitsmoor, received a 9 month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine.

Last August, Nelson was one of four men jailed for their involvement in an 'unprovoked' attack.

He received a 16 month sentence after admitting a charge of violent disorder over his involvement in the fight on the Wicker on December 23, 2017.

Four men from Barnsley, who were on a Christmas night out, were stabbed in the attack, with one member of the group suffering six knife wounds.

Another of the men was stabbed in the stomach, while a third man suffered a stab wound to his thigh and a broken ankle.