Have your say

Two men armed with knives threatened a supermarket manager during a late night armed raid.

The men, who were masked, struck at the Co-op on Oldfield Road, Stannington, at 10.45pm yesterday.

A supermarket manager was threatened with knives during an armed robbery in Sheffield

CRIME: Man whacked on head with plank of wood in Sheffield park

They threatened the manager before stealing cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

READ MORE: Police search continues for missing mum and daughter from Doncaster

The robbers left in a Honda which had been stolen from the Meadow Head area of Sheffield earlier in the evening.

LATEST: Inquests due to begin into deaths of Sheffield police officer and pensioner killed in Christmas Day crash

A manhunt is now under way.

Officers investigating the incident are interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 1025 of 6 May. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers.