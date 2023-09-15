Police issue upate after stabbing on Carver Street, Sheffield, last weekend

Police have charged a man following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre last weekend.

Officers have announced this morning that 27-year-old Wajahat Ali, of Sheldon Road, near Nether Edge, Sheffield, has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

Three other men, aged 35, 26 and 19, also arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including wounding, violent disorder and dangerous driving, have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The arrests and charges follow an incident at around 3am on Saturday in which a man in his 20s was stabbed on Carver Street.

"Shortly after, a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location. The two incidents were being treated as linked."

A total of three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.