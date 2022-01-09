Sheffield nightclub Viper Rooms' expansion plans including new floor, VIP space and private smoking terrace

The expansion will include use of the second floor with a VIP space, toilets and private smoking area.

Viper Rooms on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre could be getting bigger, having applied for planning permission to extend the use of the second floor as a club with its own smoking terrace.

If permission is granted, Paul Kinsey, owner of the club, will then apply to extend licensing to the second floor so that it can operate as part of the nightclub.

Paul said: “I planned it before Covid and the lockdown.

Paul Kinsey, owner of Viper Rooms, says that he hopes the second floor will be open for guests in October this year.

“Coming out of lockdown the club is trading well. It is a good opportunity to expand to the top floor.

"The ambition is to create a second floor linked to the other two. It will be a completely different experience to the other rooms.

"The decor will be different, it will be a lot more lounge-like, there will be a VIP area and it will provide a very good party space with its own toilets and smoking area.

"The objective is to create three completely different styles all offering the same quality of entertainment but with a different feel.”

Viper Rooms has operated in Sheffield for ten years.

The second floor of the building is currently used largely as a storage space, with several small offices attached.

Because the site is enclosed, Viper Rooms will not have to close while renovation work takes place.

Paul said that he didn’t want to pre-empt the decision of the authorities, but could not foresee any major hurdles to achieving planning and licensing permission.

If all goes ahead as planned, he expects for the second floor to be open for guests this October.

He added: “Sheffield has always had a great club heritage.

"We have been trading for ten years successfully. The good thing is Viper Rooms is a fairly broad church, we offer a good adult night out.

"We want to bring it to more people who haven’t been there already as well as existing guests.

"We want to evolve it for the next generation. We refurbished downstairs just after we reopened. With the expansion we want to create something equally striking."