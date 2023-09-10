Concern has been expressed over yet more violence on a city centre street popular for nights out in Sheffield.

Carver Street was sealed off for hours yesterday after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning and a man was involved in a collision with a car a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at 3.08am to reports that a man had been stabbed, and shortly after a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location.

The two incidents are currently being treated as linked.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound, where he was in a serious but stable condition yesterday.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing leg injuries.

Police revealed that a third man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with the intention to supply.

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, investigating, said: “I know incidents of violence such as this will be a cause for concern for people who live, work in and visit Sheffield city centre.

“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area today as officers continue their work and to provide reassurance. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or any information which could help the investigation – they are there for you.”

Carver Street has a history of serious incidents of violence, with city resident Martyn Cheetham urging people to avoid it and describing it as “like the bleeding Bronx”.

Lorraine Jackson said people will no longer want to venture into Sheffield soon, and described the city as “getting seriously dangerous”.

On South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook post about the incident, Marie Glaves posed the question – “What can be done about Carver Street to prevent these violent assaults?”

In response, Joanne Howe said “close the pubs”.

Michelle Louise said: “It seems a good idea. But then these people move onto the surrounding streets to do exactly the same thing in other venues. It's so sad that people can't just enjoy a night out.”

Renata Goddard added: “Carver Street…again. I don’t think a significant police presence would go amiss on there! It’s feral!”

Dawn Fletcher posted: “Getting worse.”

Almost a year ago to the day, there was a serious stabbing on the same street during Freshers Week – the time students move to the city for the first time or return after the summer.

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Because of how busy it is at weekends, there is normally a heavy police presence there.