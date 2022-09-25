A man in his 20s was stabbed in his neck in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not deemed life threatening.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

A young man was stabbed in his neck in an incident on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of yesterday

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

The knife attack came during Freshers’ Week, when students move to Sheffield for the first time or return after their summer break.

Star readers posting online, expressed their concern.

John LeMonk wrote: “Welcome to Sheffield students, be careful out there.”

Andrew Davison added: “That’ll welcome the new students to Sheffield.”

Nicola Williams said she no longer feels safe.

“What’s wrong with people? It’s not safe to go out anymore,” she posted.

In March, South Yorkshire Police appealed for information after a mass brawl on the street.

The force said that a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms nightclub at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22 and violence flared shortly afterwards on the Carver Street car park.

A number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on during the incident.

Arrests have been made over the brawl but officers are keen to trace a number of other people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Carver Street has been the scene of a number of other serious incidents.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 10am on October 1 and the early hours of October 2.

A description of the culprit was released by detectives investigating the incident.

Last November, South Yorkshire Police that the force was investigating a report of an injection spiking at Popworld on Carver Street.

It was one of a number of spiking incidents in Sheffield around that time said to have hospitalised victims.

Last August, South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Carver Street in the early hours following an altercation in or around Crystal Bar.

A man in his 20s was stabbed during the violence which flared.

That same month two arrests were made after a mass brawl outside Popworld.

Footage of the fight showed a large group of men starting to fight outside the nightclub, kicking and punching one another.

Officers attended and four men were taken to hospital.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a further four were left with superficial stab or slash wounds following the violent incident at the bar on Carver Street.

All six men were from the Birmingham area and South Yorkshire Police said at the time that the incident was believed to have been 'gang-related'.

Nobody has ever been charged over the knife attack.

In May 2014, University of Bradford student Anowar Tagabo, 25, from Sudan, died after suffering a head injury after being attacked outside Viper Rooms, while out with friends.

In 2008, 23-year-old Brett Blake, from Longley, was stabbed to death in Uniq nightclub on Carver Street.

He was killed by his life-long friends Danny Hockenhull, of Grimesthorpe, and Curtis Goring, of Firth Park, in a gang-related feud.

Police said the death was the result of in-fighting between the men, who were all members of the city's S3 postcode gang at the time and had been friends since they were children.

Because of how busy Carver Street traditionally is at weekends, there is normally a heavy police presence there.

Earlier this year, there were calls for metal detectors to be installed in pubs and clubs in Sheffield city centre following another stabbing.

It came after a man was hospitalised after being stabbed in an attack on Carver Street at around 4.25am on February, with the knife attack prompting people to express concerns about how safe Sheffield is for those on nights out.

Residents concerned about safety in the city centre said they wanted automatic prison sentences for anyone found with a blade and called for metal detectors to be installed in pubs and clubs at that time.

Robbie Hume said: “Not a fan of them but perhaps it is time to start using metal detectors when entering places, especially those that are known to have a history with incidents like this.”

Kirk Andrews added: “The places on that street should be made to pay for the metal detectors, bigger police presence or face closure, it’s simple.”

Carrie-Ann Woo Pierce said: “If you are out with a knife then you are intending to use it, and if caught it should be a minimum six year prison sentence, no ifs, buts or maybes.”

Rikki Renshaw added: “Anyone found in possession of a knife or dangerous weapon should face a definite prison sentence.”

Leanne Fearn said: “There needs to er tougher penalties for people that even walk the streets with a weapon, never mind using them.

“I dread to think what it will be like when my kids are old enough to go our drinking.”