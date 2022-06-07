Cars destroyed in crash in Sheffield street during police chase

Cars were destroyed in a crash in a Sheffield street during a police chase.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 7:17 am

The collision on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, occurred as police officers were pursuing a car believed to have been driven by a burglar involved in an earlier raid of a house in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 5 to reports of a burglary in Clarkgrove Road, Broomhill.

The aftermath of a crash on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, following a police pursuit

A window had been prized open and the keys to three vehicles were stolen.

The vehicles were then driven away by the gang of intruders.

Officers attended the crime scene and received a further report that a suspect was driving in another vehicle in the Firth Park area.

Attempts were made to pull over the car, but the driver failed to stop, resulting in a police pursuit.

The car was then involved in a collision with a parked car in Sandstone Road.

The driver and two passengers fled the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary a short time later in neighbouring Newman Drive.