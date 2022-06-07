The collision on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, occurred as police officers were pursuing a car believed to have been driven by a burglar involved in an earlier raid of a house in the city.
Read More
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 5 to reports of a burglary in Clarkgrove Road, Broomhill.
A window had been prized open and the keys to three vehicles were stolen.
MORE: Macmillan boss describes legendary 'man with the pram' John Burkhill as a superhero as he tries to raise £1m
The vehicles were then driven away by the gang of intruders.
Officers attended the crime scene and received a further report that a suspect was driving in another vehicle in the Firth Park area.
Attempts were made to pull over the car, but the driver failed to stop, resulting in a police pursuit.
The car was then involved in a collision with a parked car in Sandstone Road.
The driver and two passengers fled the scene.