Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 1 how Jake Hays, aged 31, of Selby Road, in New Lodge, Barnsley, burgled Aardvark Joinery, on Wakefield Road, in New Lodge, Barnsley, and fled with three mobile phones, a drone, two bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and cash.

David Eager, prosecuting, said Hays was captured on CCTV throwing a brick through the window at the business and searching the premises.

Mr Eager confirmed among the stolen items valued at around £1,800 were three mobile phones, a drone, two bottles of whiskey and £120 in coins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a bereaved South Yorkshire drug-user resorted to burgling a joinery business and to shoplifting to support his addiction.

Hays, who has previous convictions including two robberies, pleaded guilty to the non-dwelling burglary from April 24 and he admitted a theft after stealing Aerial Aqua Tabs from a Co-op store, near Laithes Lane, in New Lodge, Barnsley, from April 18 with a co-accused.

Damien Broadbent, defending, said Hays had been using crack-cocaine and he became clean and offence-free for four years but the death of his grandfather destabilised him and he turned back to drugs.

Mr Broadbent added that Hays has not used crack-cocaine since these latest offences and he is desperate for support.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Barnett, told Hays: "I accept on this occasion you do want some help and you have managed to stay clean and you have stayed out of trouble and you are doing your best to get yourself away from this terrible addiction.”