



An MP has raised concerns that Carlton Park Hotel, in Moorgate, Rotherham, is at the centre of a spike in crime and drug use in the area while it is being used as a 'halfway house.'

MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion is calling for “prompt and decisive action” over a spate of crime allegedly linked to the Carlton Park Hotel, in Moorgate.

The hotel is reportedly not open to paying guests and MP Sarah Champion says local resdients believe the venue is being used as a ‘halfway house’ or bail hostel.

She has written to Rotherham Council seeking clarification over how the former hotel is being used.

The MP has also written to South Yorkshire Police about the rise in crime and how officers are tacking the “escalating issues”.

Ms Champion points out that the hotel is located between Thomas Rotherham College and Oakwood High School and there are “serious safeguarding implications”.

The hotel is also within a 10 minute walk of Rotherham General Hospital.

“People arrive and leave at all hours, many of whom appear to be under the influence of drink or drugs,” the MP wrote in a letter to Rotherham Council.

And in a post on her official Facebook page, Ms Champion wrote on May 15: “It is completely unacceptable that residents should be fearful in their communities and local amenities.

“I strongly believe that prompt and decisive action should be taken to clamp down on the causes of these issues and any local businesses found to be contributing to the problem.”