The unsolved murder of an Italian chef who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park has effectively ‘gone cold’.

It has been nearly two years since Carlo Giannini, aged 34, was found dead in Manor Fields Park off City Road. No CCTV footage was ever found that captured what happened and no one was ever charged with his murder.

The unsolved murder of Carlo Giannini has been passed to South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Review Team - meaning they are no longer pursuing new evidence.

Now, despite an exhaustive investigation, involving multiple recovered knives, nearly 600 physical exhibits assessed for evidence and over 60,000 hours of CCTV, South Yorkshire Police has informally declared they are out of leads to follow.

An inquest into Carlo’s death held on April 24 heard the investigation will soon be passed from the active work of the Major Crime Unit to the Major Incident Review Team - effectively, the ‘cold case’ team.

It emerged after Carlo’s parents, Rosalba Galluzo and Antimo Giannini, thanked detectives for their “excellent work” and asked the force: “We would like to know, will you just close the case now or carry on?”

DC Fiona Barker replied: “Carlo will not be forgotten about.

“There will be a review on May 14 of outstanding actions [after which] we will close it because it will be passed to the Major Incident Review team.

“They will review all evidence gathered so far and they may take action as a result of that.”

It means SYP will no longer be gathering fresh evidence in the case, but reviewing what they have to see if they have missed anything.

The inquest on Tuesday laid bare the extensive investigation by SYP to crack the case, including examining tens of thousands of hours of CCTV from surrounding streets, a near total sweep of Manor Fields Park, and questioning an unknown number of suspects under caution.