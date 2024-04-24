Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a Italian chef who was murdered in Sheffield say their son was a “good person who maybe fell into some trouble” before he died.

An inquest was held yesterday (April 23) over the death of Carlo Giannini, whose body was found in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, Sheffield, on the morning of May 12, 2022. He was 34.

A photo of Carlo Giannini with his family in Italy. The 34-year-old pizza chef, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park on May 12, 2022.

However, at the hearing on Tuesday, Carlo’s mother and father, Rosalba Galluzo and Antimo Giannini, had to learn two things they never knew before - that he died with cocaine in his system, and that he was struggling with money and gambling.

His parents appeared in court over a video live link from Italian. A large framed photo of Carlo and flowers could be seen behind them, and the couple were often tearful throughout the hearing.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ms Galluzo told assistant coroner Katy Dickinson how despite how hard the evidence was to hear, they knew Carlo was a “good person.”

Carlo Giannini, age 34, who was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield, was stabbed to in Manor Fields Park off City Road. He worked in a pizzeria in Broomhill.

She said: “I just wanted to say he wasn’t a bad person.

“He was a good person who maybe fell into some trouble.

“He was very proud of us - maybe this was something that prevented him from sharing with us and asking for help.

“We didn’t know he was using substances. If he had told us and shared with us maybe it wouldn’t have ended like this.

“It has been very difficult today but we had to be present so that people know he wasn’t a bad person. We hear a lot about these things happening but we never thought it would happen to us.”

Ms Dickinson said in response: “You look like a very lovely, loving family. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Carlo Giannini’s inquest saw his family have to learn two things they never knew - that the 34-year-old used cocaine before his death, and that he was likely struggling financially due to gambling.

A post mortem found he was stabbed once in the upper right chest and may have been dead as long as four hours before he was found.

The inquest revealed the exhaustive investigation carried out by South Yorkshire Police over the past two years to catch his killers.

However, his murder remains unsolved to this day.

Mr Giannini told the court: “We want to thank the detectives for their excellent work they have done.

“If they can give us hope in the future we would be grateful.”

In the days following his death, friends and colleagues described Carlo as a “cheerful and funny guy”, “lighthearted” and having a “good heart”.

In May 2023, one year after his death, his family released a statement saying: “A year has passed since that night between May 11 and 12 2022. One hit with a cold blade and everything stopped. We can't give ourselves peace because that cruel hand is still free."

The family added: "Carlo is no longer with us, he no longer calls us, he doesn't make us laugh with his jokes and he no longer tells us about his days at work and his dreams to come true.