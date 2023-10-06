Neighbours have shared concerns over a rise in crime in their area which has left them feeling "too scared" to go for walks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police revealed this morning (October 6) that it has launched an investigation after a gun was fired at a property late last night in the Fir Vale area of the city.

The suspects, reported to have been wearing dark clothing, fired shots towards an address on Barnsley Road, between the junctions with Crabtree Close and Fir Vale Road, near the Northern General Hospital, at around 11.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident but a property was damaged, which The Star visited earlier. The door of the house had a wooden block on it, and the main window on the ground floor had been partially boarded up. The window pane was on the ground in the front drive with a hole in it.

Police officers are investigating a gun shooting at a property on Barnsley Road, Sheffield.

The suspects are said to have been riding a motorcycle and rode away in the direction of the Northern General Hospital after firing at the Barnsley Road address.

One neighbour, who would like to remain anonymous, said she was in bed reading at the time of the incident.

"I heard loud noises and people talking loudly. There’s always loud noises going on so I didn’t pay much attention. Then I was closing the blinds and looked out the window and I saw a police car there and it had been cordoned off as well," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she has lived in the area for over 20 years, she said there has "definitely" been a rise in crime in the area in recent years.

A glass window pane was sat outside the property in Sheffield with holes in it.

"It was a really nice area, you never heard about anything like this. But in recent years it’s just gone from bad to worse. It feels unsafe," she added.

"I used to know all the neighbours and the old people, but they’ve all passed away now and new people are moving in and they all have dogs - it’s scary. I’m scared to go outside now, I used to go for a walk everyday and now I’m too scared."

Police inspector Alec Gibbons said there will be increased patrols being carried out in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,058 of October 5, 2023. If you have CCTV/ video doorbell footage or Dashcam, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.