Jordan Rowe burgled the property in March last year, while the occupiers were out, and stole hundreds of pounds worth of electronic devices including XBox and PS5 games consoles and five controllers for the two consoles.

During a hearing held on February 11, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Rowe, 24, gained access to the property by using a brick to smash a pane of glass on the rear door.

Prosecution barrister Stuart Bell said the victim was particularly upset about the theft of a gold bangle, which had previously belonged to her grandmother, because of its ‘sentimental value’.

Jordan Rowe was sentenced to 876 days in prison for an offence of burglary, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on February 11, 2022

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she had moved house since the burglary, in part because she wanted to be able to ‘feel safe’ in her own home.

“I hope the person who did this receives the punishment they deserve,” she added.

Mr Bell said Rowe had an extensive criminal record of 105 offences from 52 convictions, 61 of which are for offences of theft.

Rowe, of HMP Humber, pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Rowe’s latest offence, in conjunction with two previous convictions, makes him a ‘third strike’ burglar, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, described Rowe as someone who had spent ‘most of his adult life in custody’; adding that he was trapped in a cycle of being released from prison with ‘nowhere to live and no benefits’ and being forced to continue committing crimes as a way to survive.

"He committed this offence under those circumstances,” Ms Dudley told the court.

She said Rowe now has a ‘glimmer of hope,’ due to his sister turning her life around since being released from prison.

Ms Dudley said Rowe’s sister has subsequently found a job and permanent accommodation, and hopes to be able to offer him a home once he completes his latest sentence.