Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 3 how Liam Stapleton, aged 44, of no fixed abode, started the fire at Well Pharmacy, on High Street, at Bentley, Doncaster.

Laura Addy, prosecuting, said a staff member saw Stapleton near the toiletry products where it was thought he was pouring petrol onto the floor and as he was approached he lit the liquid.

Ms Addy added that Stapletion said, ‘Get out, it’s going to blow’, as some left the store by a fire exit and others left by the front door.

Pictured is Liam Stapleton, aged 44, of no fixed abode, who has been sentenced to 15 months of custody after he admitted causing arson at a South Yorkshire chemist shop.

Recorder Anthony Hawks told Stapleton: “What you did was to obtain a petrol can with petrol in it and you went into the pharmacy and poured that petrol on the floor and set fire to it and flames went up a metre in height and it was near to a display with various aerosols.

He added: “Fortunately the fire went out fairly quickly but it must have been a terrifying experience for the people who worked in that store.”

The defendant claimed his prescription had been messed up after he had come out of prison.

Ms Addy said the fire burnt itself out after damaging the floor and shelves.

Stapleton, who has 31 previous convictions for 51 offences, pleaded guilty to committing arson after the incident on September 1, 2021.

The court heard Stapleton was subject to two suspended prison sentences at the time of the offence.

Aaron Dinnes, defending, said: “This was a cry for help. He did not know what to do other than to get himself back into a custodial setting where he could perhaps get some help.”

He added Stapleton has since been identified as having mental health issues and he is now concerned he may not get the right support in a custodial setting.

Mr Dinnes also said Stapleton has been remanded in custody since October, 2021, and requested the defendant should be given a chance to rehabilitate himself after he had not intended to hurt anyone.