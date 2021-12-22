Car set ablaze in arson attack on Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, last night
A suspected arson attack left a car ablaze in a Sheffield street yesterday, firefighters have revealed.
The incident happened late on Tuesday evening, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen.
A spokesman said: “A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 7.35pm on Paper Mill Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.”
Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last week. And three cars were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, last month
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.
Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”