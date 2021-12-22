The incident happened late on Tuesday evening, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen.

A spokesman said: “A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 7.35pm on Paper Mill Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. The crew left the scene at 8.10pm.”

Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last week. And three cars were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, last month

File picture shows South Yorkshire fire fighters. A car was set alight in an arson attack attended by fire crews last night

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.