Police say emergency services were called at around 11.40pm on Saturday, October 22 to reports a pedestrian had been injured in the incident, which they described as a collision, on Thornbridge Drive, near Frecheville. A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision on the street.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision is reported to have left the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a vehicle has been seized for forensic examination. One person has been interviewed under caution in relation to the incident.”

Car seized after reported hit and run on Thornbridge Drive, Sheffield, leaves woman seriously injured. File picture shows police car