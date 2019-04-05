Have your say

Police officers found a car ‘loaded with tools’ after it crashed during a police chase near Sheffield.

The Volkswagen Golf crashed in Hathersage in the early hours of this morning and the two occupants scrambled out of the mangled wreckage of the car and fled ‘into the night,’ according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

When officers examined the car, they found it was ‘loaded with tools’.

The car was stolen from Stockport two days earlier.

It is to be forensically examined.