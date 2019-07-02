Man remains in critical condition after being struck by 83-year-old woman in car in Barnsley street

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by an 83-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 10:43

The 75-year-old man was loading items into the boot of his car in Melville Street, Wombwell, when he was struck by a Vauxhall Astra at around 10.30am on Saturday, June 29.

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car in Wombwell, Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police said the Astra driver was attempting to park when her car struck the man.

The Astra then collided with a wall and the front door of a house on the street.

South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 338 of June 29.