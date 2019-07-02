Man remains in critical condition after being struck by 83-year-old woman in car in Barnsley street
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by an 83-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car in Barnsley.
The 75-year-old man was loading items into the boot of his car in Melville Street, Wombwell, when he was struck by a Vauxhall Astra at around 10.30am on Saturday, June 29.
South Yorkshire Police said the Astra driver was attempting to park when her car struck the man.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
LATEST: Inquest to be held into death of Sheffield man stabbed to death in city alleywayThe Astra then collided with a wall and the front door of a house on the street.
South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 338 of June 29.