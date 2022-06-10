More than 130 officers took to the streets of Rotherham on Wednesday, June 8 as part of a pre-planned operation to disrupt criminality and tackle the issues that matter most to local communities.

Operation Duxford sees local neighbourhood and Fortify teams supported by specialist units from across the force and partner organisations for a targeted day of action.

The operation resulted in 18 arrests and the seizure of 600 cannabis plants, a large quantity of bagged cannabis and a quantity of Class A drugs.

One imitation firearm and four other weapons were seized too, along with two stolen cars.

Officers also seized around £25,000 in cash.

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, from the Rotherham District Command Team, said: “Operation Duxford is all about showing our communities that we are listening to them and tackling the issues that they have told us matter most to them.

“Across the day of action additional resources from our specialist teams were utilised to allow us to bolster the work our neighbourhood teams deliver day-in and day-out and make a big impact through the operation, executing warrants, making arrests and providing reassurance to residents.

“It is also a great opportunity to work with our partners to get out there and speak to our communities and deliver engagement and crime prevention activity in key areas.

“The results from yesterday really show why we deliver these kind of operations, but I understand that no matter how successful these days of action are, there will always be more to be done.

“Our work does not stop here and I would like to thank those residents who took the time to speak to officers yesterday. It is only by working together that we will create the communities that everyone in Rotherham deserves.”

Organisations involved in the operation included the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, Trading Standards, Rotherham Council and the Environment Agency.