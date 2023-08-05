A cannabis farmer been put behind bars over 'commerical' grow found during South Yorkshire Police raid at a Rotherham property.

An Albanian cannabis farmer jailed over a farm grown in a South Yorkshireproperty originally came to the UK with hopes of gaining 'legitimate' employment to support his family, a court has been told.

The criminal exploits of 21-year-old defendant, Vranakant Mehill, were uncovered on June 26, 2023 when police officers raided a property in Doncaster Road, Rotherham after receiving ‘reports of a cannabis growth there,’ prosecutor, Samuel Ponniah told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Ponniah continued: “The defendant was in the living area of the property. Within it was a locked door, which led to a cannabis cultivation room.

“There were a number of rooms in the property, devoted to growing cannabis.”

During a hearing held on August 1, 2023, Mr Ponniah said equipment to assist with growing cannabis, including specialist lighting, was found at the property.

“There were a total of 55 plants in the property. The defendant was arrested, and near him were two mobile phones. He would not provide any information as to ownership, or access, to those mobile phones.

“He was interviewed that same day, suggesting he had been forced into the operation to satisfy a debt, but accepted he was free to come and go as he pleased,” Mr Ponniah added.

Mehill, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of production of cannabis at an earlier hearing.

Mr Ponniah said it was the Crown’s case that Mehill had a ‘significant role’ within the guidelines of the offence ‘owing to the financial advantage of the offending’.

Tim Savage, defending Mehill, said his client was ‘still quite a young and naive’ man.

“He was paying for his father to have an operation in Germany, and to support his mother, sister and girlfriend in Albania.

“He came to the UK, looking for legitimate work. But, as so many do, he fell into debt, and this was the result,” Mr Savage said.

Mehill was jailed for two years, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court (pictured) held on August 1, 2023

Mr Savage questioned the prosecution suggestion that Mehill hoped to gain a financial advantage through his offending, and suggested that he was trying to pay off a debt, which, in reality, was ‘never going to be reduced’.

The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey KC, said it was clear the intention of those involved with the operation was ‘commercial supply’.