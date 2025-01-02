Cane Corso Sheffield: Loose dog seized by police "believed to have attacked passer-by," say police
The Cane Corso was seized by officers on Sunday, November 10, 2024, but details have only emerged today.
South Yorkshire Police issued a statement calling for the reported “victim” or “anyone who witnessed the incident” to come forward to assist with the investigation.
The force said: “On 10 November around 5pm, we received a report of a loose Cane Corso in the Roe Lane area of Sheffield.
“The dog is believed to have attacked a passer-by while loose on common grassland.
“A witness to the incident reported it to police, concerned by the dog’s behaviour.
“The dog is reported to be a brown male Cane Corso, with a white muzzle. The dog has been seized while enquiries are ongoing.“
“We’re keen to hear from the victim or anyone who witnessed the incident to assist with our inquiry,” South Yorkshire Police said.
Do you believe you can help?
Please get in touch with the police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/215892/24.
You can also report information to the force online via their website: https://orlo.uk/MJfB7