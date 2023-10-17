A motorist has been jailed and banned from driving for a third time

A man has been jailed after he was caught speeding on his Sheffield estate - and police discovered he was already banned from the roads.

Callum Watson, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, was stopped by South Yorkshire Police officers on July 5 after he was seen speeding near to his home address in the city.

But when officers took a closer look at the 29-year-old's records, they found that Watson should not have been behind the wheel at all as he had been disqualified from driving.

He was charged with driving while disqualified and first appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 25.

Last Friday (October 6), Watson was found guilty of the offence at the same court and jailed for eight weeks

He was then told by magistrates that he must also spend an additional eight weeks behind bars after breaching his suspended sentence, dating back from a previous court case in August, meaning he now faces a total of 16 weeks behind bars in total.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and has been banned from driving eight months by the court.

PC Dan Lilley, the investigating office in the case, said: "This is the third time Watson has been disqualified from driving, and he has shown a flagrant disregard for the laws of the roads on multiple occasions.