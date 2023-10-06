Convictions included driving while a child was on another child's lap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court between September 25 and September 29, 2023.

Here are the latest cases sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between September 25 and 29, 2023.

Driving offences

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Wainwright, 33, of Alpine Croft; speeding (driving 60mph in a 50mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Andrade, 35, of Fairbank Road; failure to give information about the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £362, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Wayne Derwent, 44, of Sandstone Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £274, costs £90, six points.

Donna Marie Dodsworth, 43, of Dagnam Crescent; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Jordan Gate, 26, of Abbeydale Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £362, costs £90, eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corrie Leadwood, 20, of Coleridge Gardens; failure to give information about identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, six points.

Waqar Mahmood, 28, of Wincobank Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £242, surcharge £96, costs £90, eight points.

Steven Moody, 35, of Nether Shire Lane; Driving without a licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Syed Junaid Shah, 29, of Hazelbarrow Road; speeding (73mph in a 60mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie Thomson, 32, of Jasmine Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, eight points.

Nicholas Michael Lewis, 30, of Paddock Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified six months.

Mohammed Ehsaan Ramzan, 38, Abbeyfield Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Dennis Chotibula, 43, of Winn Drive; driving without insurance; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chay Paul William Stead, 25, of Fox Hill; Speeding (unspecified speed in a 70mph area); fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £90, three points.

Robert Andrews, 57, of Richmond Road; driving while on a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

Bulant Baran, 48, of Cookson Close; driving without a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points. Separately, driving through a red light, without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points.

Courtney Rianne Bates, 24, of Maltravers Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Bunting, 33, of Crowder Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £242, surcharge £96, costs £96, six points.

Pavol Cureja, 34, of Dundas Road; driving without a licence, endangering another while driving (a child was sat in another child's lap in the rear seats); fined £328, costs £131, costs £90, six points.

Christopher Andrew France, 40, of Gregg House Crescent; driving through a red light; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, three points.

Likith Chowdhary Gogineni, 24, of Shoreham Street; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area), failing to give information relating to identity of another driver; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £180, nine points).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miroslav Kandrac, 31, of Overton Road; driving without insurance, without licence; £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Mohammed Hanan Khan, 21, of Sandford Grove Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Andrew St Aubyn Martin; 54, of Clayton Hollow; driving without insurance; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

Naveed Muhammed, 34, of Abbeydale Road; failing to give information relating to identity of another driver; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marius Negru, 35, of Sheffield Road, Killamarsh; speeding (63mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Costinel Postolache, 29, of Winster Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

Elvis Prendi, 25, of Brightmore Drive; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Marzieh Tavangarian, 32, of Mitchell Street; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Andrew Walker, 50, of Empire Road; failing to give information relating to identity of another driver; fined £349, surcharge £139, costs £90, six points.

Joel James Willott, 28, of Ridal Close; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Maros Ziga, 21, of Newman Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Olubunmi Abunsango, 61, of Bellhouse Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area), without a licence; fined £130, costs £90, surcharge £52, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Adamson, 34, of Bland Lane; driving without insurance; fined £139, costs £90, surcharge £55, costs six points.

Fatai Adeshina, 35, of Edmund Road; driving through a red light, without a licence; fined £176, surcharge £69, costs £90, four points.

Dana-Ali Ahmadi, 24, of Merlin Way; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Richard Roy Parker, 54, of Aldfield Way; speeding (36mph, in a 30mph area), driving without a licence; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharmaine Leanna Wisdom, 37, Cartmell Road; driving without insurance; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

Rudolf Hamburg, 29, of Kirton Road; driving without insurance, while not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six points.

Darryl Huckstepp, 36, of Handsworth Crescent; driving without a mobile phone; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, six points.

Violent, threatening, or weapon-related offences

Joshua Wheeler, 18, of Bellhouse Road; possession of a knife in a public place; conditional discharge for three months, £26 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Clegg, 40, of Cavendish Street; threatening behaviour towards man; community order, surcharge £114.

Failure to ensure child attends school