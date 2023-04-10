Life in the Gleadless Valley tower blocks in Sheffield has been described as “a living hell”.

Speaking out about his experience of living in one of the blocks on the city estate for just short of two years, one resident urged Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police to take action to tackle crime and make people feel safer.

The 43-year-old said the estate and the blocks are in urgent need of CCTV cameras, claiming crime is rife and people are desperate to move out of the flats.

It is believed that police are yet to make any arrests.

The concerned resident calling for action claims the communal areas are regularly full of rubbish, bins are set on fire and drug dealing is a daily occurrence.

He said people are afraid to leave their flats, and that muggings and knife crime are common.

“I moved here nearly two years ago because I was homeless and I cannot wait to move out. When I first moved in there was blood smeared on the walls in the first couple of days, I’ve witnessed people fighting with knives in the middle of the day, I’ve seen a robbery and drug deals.

“The area is so bad, you feel so unsafe here. It really affects your mental health. People have had enough and are harming themselves because it is so bad.”

He added: “CCTV cameras desperately need to be put in every lobby area and outside, people are getting away with too much.”

He said his sisters used to live in the blocks in the 80s but are now so concerned about crime they rarely visit.

“This used to be a great area, it is such a shame that it has come to this. People are desperate to move,” he said.