Detectives investigating a murder on a Sheffield estate have revealed the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old was found seriously injured in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, at 1.30am yesterday and despite the best efforts of medics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene – triggering a murder probe.

A forensic post mortem examination confirmed the man, who has not yet been named, died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

A huge police cordon was put in place yesterday while CSI officers and police sniffer dogs worked.

A man, aged 25, was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Etheridge, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the course of the day (Sunday) and those living locally will have seen an increased police presence, which will continue over the coming days.

“I know that confirming this individual’s cause of death will do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community, but please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this and bring those responsible to justice.”

You can submit information directly to the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1