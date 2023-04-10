News you can trust since 1887
Callow Drive murder: Police reveal Sheffield victim was 25 and died from single gunshot wound

Detectives investigating a murder on a Sheffield estate have revealed the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:41 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:41 BST

The 25-year-old was found seriously injured in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, at 1.30am yesterday and despite the best efforts of medics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene – triggering a murder probe.

A forensic post mortem examination confirmed the man, who has not yet been named, died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

A huge police cordon was put in place yesterday while CSI officers and police sniffer dogs worked.

A man, aged 25, was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)A man, aged 25, was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
A man, aged 25, was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Etheridge, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the course of the day (Sunday) and those living locally will have seen an increased police presence, which will continue over the coming days.

“I know that confirming this individual’s cause of death will do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community, but please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this and bring those responsible to justice.”

You can submit information directly to the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1

You can also call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 74 of 9 April 2023. Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide information directly to police, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.