Callous burglar broke into Sheffield homes stealing irreplaceable WW2 medals and birth certificates
The victims of a Sheffield burglar’s most recent crime spree have spoken of their distress, after the callous 31-year-old stole ‘irreplaceable’ war medals and birth and marriage certificates.
Defendant Michael Holmes had already been convicted of four other burgarlies between March 2013 and July 2020, when he broke into two Sheffield properties in February and April this year, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Prosecuting barrister, Louise Gallagher, told a September 22 hearing that ‘fifth strike burglar’ Holmes gained access to the first property located on Brincliffe Edge Road in Brincliffe, Sheffield between February 10 and 12 by smashing a glass conservatory door to the rear of the property with a brick.
Ms Gallagher said an internal door had also been broken, and the occupiers found all three upstairs bedrooms had been searched when they returned to the property at 5.25pm on February 12.
“Jewellery including antique jewellery had been taken, along with six medals from World War Two. Marriage and birth certificates had also been taken,” Ms Gallagher said, adding that Holmes, of Edward Street, Netherthorpe, was subsequently identified from blood found on a bedroom wardrobe.
In statements read to the court, one of the occupiers described how some of the items stolen were ‘irreplaceable’ such as the WW2 medals, and the jewellery which had been passed down from family members.
She said she felt ‘unsettled, unsafe’ and ‘unable to sleep’ following the burglary, and remained concerned about the prospect of the stolen birth and marriage certificates being used to fraudulently set up accounts.
Holmes struck again at a property a few streets away on Glenorchy Road, Millhouses, on April 23, when he broke into the property by climbing through a small upstairs window that had been left open, the court heard.
Ms Gallagher said the occupier returned home at around 10.50pm and found the lights at her property had been left on.
She called out to check her daughter was not there; and after receiving no response and hearing ‘rustling’ she fled to a neighbour’s house and called the police, the court heard.
The occupier did not feel able to stay at the property overnight, Ms Gallagher said, adding that when she returned home the following day, she found that jewellery, a purse containing 250 Euros and two sets of car keys had been stolen.
Ms Gallagher said: “The defendant’s DNA was recovered at the point of entry.”
The occupier said she was fearful the burglars responsible would return to the property in a statement.
Ms Gallagher said that when Holmes was arrested, he was found to be in possession of two Omega watches worth £8,000 and an Acer laptop stolen during two other burglaries.
Holmes, who has a criminal record of 18 previous offences from 12 convictions, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary and two offences of handling stolen goods.
Cheryl Dudley, defending, said Holmes’ offending took place after a ‘pack of cards fell’ when he co-operated in a police investigation against a family member, and the relationship with his partner broke down, leading to him becoming homeless and more reliant on cannabis and alcohol.
Ms Dudley said Holmes, as a ‘fifth strike’ burglar, was ‘aware’ he would be jailed, referring to sentencing guidelines for burglars who have committed at least three qualifying domestic burglaries.
The judge, Recorder Jacques Algazy KC, jailed Holmes for 973 days.