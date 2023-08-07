Free chicken sandwiches are up for grabs… but there’s just one catch.

Newly qualified drivers have another reason to celebrate as fried chicken chain Popeyes has launched a month-long giveaway of its famous Chicken Sandwiches.

Following the opening of its second UK drive-thru restaurant in Northampton earlier this month, Popeyes has announced that it will be extending its Southern hospitality even further by giving away free food to new drivers.

Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich that broke the internet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer will be available at its two UK drive-thru sites, including Popeyes Rotherham at Parkgate Shopping Park, which broke multiple global sales records when it opened in May.

Throughout August, Popeyes is offering free Chicken Sandwiches and exclusive merchandise to drivers who passed their practical driving test in July or August. Passengers will also receive a free Chicken Sandwich. To redeem this tasty offer, customers need to spend £5 minimum per person, and present a valid driving test certificate and driving licence dated in July or August 2023 when ordering.