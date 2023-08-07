Cole Starkes claims the approximately 50-year-old bottle of the one-and-only Hendo's is the real deal, and he came by it after he 'bought it from a Sheffield museum'.
A photo on its Facebook Marketplace page, where it is listed for £3,500, shows the bottle once cost a paltry 9p.
"Open to sensible offers," writes Mr Starkes in his post, where he lists the bottle as 'Used - like new'. It's not clear if the bottle has been opened.
"This unique item is from 1970s," writes Mr Starkes. "It was bought buy me [sic.] from a Sheffield museum.
"You don’t have these anymore. Super super rare item. Very collectible. Won’t find another like this."
Other details on the bottle show how it was made in the iconic former factory on Leavygreave Road, and stills lists treacle as the main ingredient.