News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Henderson's Relish auction: Man wants to sell 'vintage' bottle of Sheffield's one-and-only Hendos for £3,500

"You don’t have these any more. Super super rare item. Very collectible."

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST

A Sheffield man wants £3,500 for a bottle of 'vintage' Henderson's Relish he is selling online.

Cole Starkes claims the approximately 50-year-old bottle of the one-and-only Hendo's is the real deal, and he came by it after he 'bought it from a Sheffield museum'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A photo on its Facebook Marketplace page, where it is listed for £3,500, shows the bottle once cost a paltry 9p.

A man has listed a 'vintage' bottle of Sheffield's one-and-only Henderson's Relish on Facebook Marketplace... for £3,500.A man has listed a 'vintage' bottle of Sheffield's one-and-only Henderson's Relish on Facebook Marketplace... for £3,500.
A man has listed a 'vintage' bottle of Sheffield's one-and-only Henderson's Relish on Facebook Marketplace... for £3,500.

"Open to sensible offers," writes Mr Starkes in his post, where he lists the bottle as 'Used - like new'. It's not clear if the bottle has been opened.

"This unique item is from 1970s," writes Mr Starkes. "It was bought buy me [sic.] from a Sheffield museum.

"You don’t have these anymore. Super super rare item. Very collectible. Won’t find another like this."

Other details on the bottle show how it was made in the iconic former factory on Leavygreave Road, and stills lists treacle as the main ingredient.

Related topics:VintageSheffieldMuseumFacebook