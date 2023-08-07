"You don’t have these any more. Super super rare item. Very collectible."

A Sheffield man wants £3,500 for a bottle of 'vintage' Henderson's Relish he is selling online.

Cole Starkes claims the approximately 50-year-old bottle of the one-and-only Hendo's is the real deal, and he came by it after he 'bought it from a Sheffield museum'.

A photo on its Facebook Marketplace page, where it is listed for £3,500, shows the bottle once cost a paltry 9p.

"Open to sensible offers," writes Mr Starkes in his post, where he lists the bottle as 'Used - like new'. It's not clear if the bottle has been opened.

"This unique item is from 1970s," writes Mr Starkes. "It was bought buy me [sic.] from a Sheffield museum.

"You don’t have these anymore. Super super rare item. Very collectible. Won’t find another like this."