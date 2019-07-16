Busy bus route remains closed after trench is dug in Sheffield city centre road
A busy bus route remains closed this morning after a trench was dug in the middle of a Sheffield city centre road as engineers deal with a ‘burst district heating main’.
Pinstone Street has been sealed off to cars and buses since yesterday, with engineers continuing to carry out repairs this morning.
The burst main on the district heating network caused steam to rise from underneath the busy road yesterday until the fault was traced.
The ‘district heating’ scheme, operated by waste contractor Veolia, provides buildings in Sheffield city centre and the surrounding areas with heat generated through incinerating waste that cannot be recycled.
Tom Finnegan-Smith, head of strategic transport and infrastructure at Sheffield Council, said a timescale for when the road will re-open has not yet been established.