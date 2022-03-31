Burngreave shooting: Sheffield community's residents share their opinions after murder

The 21-year-old man, named locally as ‘Lamar’ died after he was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road on Tuesday March 29.

Emergency services were called at around 6.45pm and Lamar was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Passers-by during the incident said a blue BMW at the crime scene had bullet holes in its windscreen bonnet.

Roads cordoned off following the attack in the local Burngreave car wash.

A murder investigation has been launched, with the car wash and sections of Burngreave Road between Kilton Hill and Catherine Road continue to be sealed off and still under police guard days later.

People around the Burngreave area on Thursday were asked about how they feel following the attack and how safe they feel living and being active around the area.

A young man who has his independent business next to where the fatal incident commenced said he found the whole incident ‘distressing’.

The desolate Ellesmere Green, today following the recent attack in Burngreave

He added: “It is very sad to hear about what had happened and nobody should deserve to lose their life that way – it is very upsetting.

“I have my business around here and to say it has only happened down the road from me, it’s quite distressing.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, also shared the same opinion. He said: “Anyone would feel threatened about what has happened – Burngreave is normally a very active area specifically in Ellesmere Green and due to what happened up the road nobody wants to come here anymore.”

He added: “I think Burngreave is quite a safe place – no city will ever be ‘crime-free’.”

A woman, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “I have lived in Burngreave my entire life and nothing major has happened until now – I feel worried after this recent attack because of I want to keep my family and my children safe.