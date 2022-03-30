Burngreave shooting: Everything we know as police investigate Sheffield car wash murder

> Emergency services were called to the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road at 6.45pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 29 March)

> There had been reports that shots had been fired.

> A man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

> A police cordon was also put around the A&E department at the Northern General Hospital as part of the police response to the incident.

> A murder investigation is now underway.

> Forensic examination was carried out overnight by specialists in white suits.

> Passers-by said a blue BMW at the crime scene had bullet holes in its windscreen bonnet.

> A section of Burngreave Road is closed and taped off while police carrying out investigations.

> The closure involves Burgreave Road between Catherine Road and Kilton Hill.

> Part of Catherine Road is also sealed off, between Burngreave Road and Bressingham Road.

> ‘Road closed’ signs have also been put out to stop drivers reaching the police tape.

> Police cars manned by officers were parked at each of the junctions this morning.

> Residents living to the north of the cordon, the Catherine Road end, have said they feel safe in Burngreave

> People to the south of the cordon, near Ellesmere Green, have talked of being afraid because of the number of incidents that have happened recently in Burngreave.

> Residents have said they feel there should be more police in the area as a result of the number incidents there.

> Locals believe problems in the area are drugs related.

> Seven other shootings have been reported in the Burngreave area over the last three years.

> Issues with gun violence in Burngreave are not a recent development. The area has been blighted by a number of other shootings over the last 20 years, including some fatal gun attacks.

> In 2011, Deeq Ali, 18, was killed when he was caught up in a shooting incident at a birthday party at The Plaza function suite on Spital Hill. A man was convicted of his murder.

> In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was gunned down on Spital Street, Burngreave. Four were found guilty of his murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.

> In 2007, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave. Nobody was ever jailed for Jonathan’s murder.

> In 2002, Gerald Smith was shot in a drive-by shooting as he stood outside the Afro Caribbean Club on Spital Hill, Burngreave.

> Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

