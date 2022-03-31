The man, known to his friends as Lamar, was shot dead at the Diamond Hand Car Wash car wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old has not been officially named yet but his Facebook profile was Leroy Richards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man named as Lamar was shot dead in Burngreave earlier this week. The police probe into the gun attack is continuing today

The gunman responsible for the shooting was said to have been in a white Ford Fiesta, which was later found torched in Darnall.

Both cars have been seized by South Yorkshire Police for forensic examination.

Lamar’s cousin, Jessica Lauren Lorenz, posted a Facebook tribute to her relative, in which she said: “My heart is hurting today.

“The crazy cousin who was all about family.

“You treated Amaya as though she was your own daughter with the purest of love.

“You were the person I called when I needed help or had some gossip

“Me and Amaya love you MarMar Leroy Richards.”

Police patrols have been stepped up in Burngreave in the wake of the shooting as the hunt for the gunman continues and in a bid to reassure residents of their safety.